Baht opens weak but market conditions may push it up later: strategist

Poon reckoned that the baht may strengthen as the dollar weakens, but there is also a chance it may fluctuate.

Investors should be cautious as foreign buyers may sell their Thai assets at any time if the market is back in a risk-off state, he added.

However, the sale of stocks may slow down after the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s index dropped to near the key resistance level.

Meanwhile, the Asian stock markets look promising as they were supported by China’s economic recovery after lockdown measures were eased.