Shophouse where Sampheng market blaze began has no insurance: OIC

Other buildings nearby have up to 11 million baht coverage, OIC said on its website on Monday.

OIC is investigating the insurance status of six buildings and other properties affected by the blaze, which killed two and injured 11 others, to ensure affected persons are compensated in line with the law.

“The three-storey building where the fire broke out is No 157 Ratchawong Road and was registered to the seller of cardboard boxes and PVC equipment. The owner reported none of his property was insured,” OIC secretary-general Suthipol Taweechaikarn said on Monday.

However, the shophouse owner Suchart Kittirudeekul had insisted to the press on Monday that his building had been insured against fire.

“Owners of adjacent buildings that were affected by the fire, as well as one of the two damaged cars, have insurance worth 500,000 to 11 million baht,” Suthipol said.

“Business owners are advised to insure their properties against fire and other risks in case of unforeseen events. You can also take out policies to cover your loss of income in case you are unable to continue running your business while repairing damages,” Suthipol said.

For insurance-related enquiries, OIC can be reached at the 1186 hotline or via [email protected]