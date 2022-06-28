Compensation for Sampheng fire victims in the works, says MEA

According to witnesses, a transformer outside a three-storey shophouse burst into flames on Sunday morning, which soon swept through a row of shophouses.
The blaze, which killed two and injured 11 others, took firefighters more than two hours to control. The fire also reportedly damaged four cars and three motorcycles in the vicinity.
However, MEA said in a Facebook post on Monday that it is necessary to wait for forensic results first to determine the cause of the fire. It added that compensation will be handed out to the relatives of the deceased and those injured by the accident. MEA officials will visit the injured as well, it added.
“MEA will also provide compensation to those whose property has been damaged,” it said. “MEA is also cooperating with the Police General Hospital to organise funerals.”
The agency went on to promise it would ensure all transformers are in good condition, those nearing the end of their service life are removed and apply a notification system on transformers currently in service.
“The MEA will also discuss guidelines on checking the power system and rearranging cables to ensure people’s safety,” it said.
Published : June 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
