Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

Compensation for Sampheng fire victims in the works, says MEA

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) has said it is urgently working on providing assistance to those affected by a blaze that was allegedly sparked by a power transformer in Bangkok’s Sampheng market on Sunday.

According to witnesses, a transformer outside a three-storey shophouse burst into flames on Sunday morning, which soon swept through a row of shophouses.

The blaze, which killed two and injured 11 others, took firefighters more than two hours to control. The fire also reportedly damaged four cars and three motorcycles in the vicinity.

However, MEA said in a Facebook post on Monday that it is necessary to wait for forensic results first to determine the cause of the fire. It added that compensation will be handed out to the relatives of the deceased and those injured by the accident. MEA officials will visit the injured as well, it added.

“MEA will also provide compensation to those whose property has been damaged,” it said. “MEA is also cooperating with the Police General Hospital to organise funerals.”

The agency went on to promise it would ensure all transformers are in good condition, those nearing the end of their service life are removed and apply a notification system on transformers currently in service.

“The MEA will also discuss guidelines on checking the power system and rearranging cables to ensure people’s safety,” it said.

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Published : June 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.