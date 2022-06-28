Anutin brings Covid infection back from Europe, symptoms mild

The minister took an ATK test after developing irritation in his throat and body ache, and the result came out positive.

Anutin’s symptoms did not worsen as he is fully vaccinated, but has been instructed to isolate himself for a week.

As for the rest of his delegation, the doctor has advised them to always wear a mask and avoid public areas. They have also been advised to monitor their symptoms and take an ATK test if any surface.

Anutin was likely infected at one of the meetings he attended as he had come into contact with several people there.