Anutin brings Covid infection back from Europe, symptoms mild

Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said on Tuesday that Anutin and his delegation had returned to Thailand on Sunday.
The minister took an ATK test after developing irritation in his throat and body ache, and the result came out positive.
Anutin’s symptoms did not worsen as he is fully vaccinated, but has been instructed to isolate himself for a week.
As for the rest of his delegation, the doctor has advised them to always wear a mask and avoid public areas. They have also been advised to monitor their symptoms and take an ATK test if any surface.
Anutin was likely infected at one of the meetings he attended as he had come into contact with several people there.
Anutin attended the 170th General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions in the French capital from June 19 to 21.
Then he travelled to Geneva in Switzerland to attend the 50th United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids Programme Coordinating Board conference at the World Health Organisation headquarters from June 21 to 24.
Kiatiphum said this will not affect the country’s reopening plans as 80 per cent of Thailand’s population is vaccinated, while measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 are in place in hospitals and risky areas. He advised people to always wear masks when in crowded places.
He also confirmed that Thailand’s public health system is well prepared to tackle new cases as there are enough beds, medical personnel and medicines. However, he said, people should get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves from severe symptoms.
Published : June 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022