Look out! It’s a jungle out there

The tourist has reportedly taken a longboat down the Nakhon Nayok River to the foot of the mountain before venturing into the forest.

The rescue team managed to contact the tourist, who was later identified as 27-year-old Sahatsawat Khannguen, and realised he was at the entrance of the Chong Lom waterfall near Chaomae Si Chomphu Shrine.

“The man said he was tired and needed food and water,” a rescuer said, pointing out that it was easy to lose one’s way in deep mountainous forests.

The rescue team took nearly five hours to locate the tourist, who was found lying on the ground some 2 kilometres from the pier. He was immediately given first aid before being carried to the foot of the mountain.