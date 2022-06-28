Look out! It’s a jungle out there

Rescuers jumped into action as soon as a longboat club in the area reported the case of the lost tourist to the Ruam Katanyu Foundation and the local police station.
The tourist has reportedly taken a longboat down the Nakhon Nayok River to the foot of the mountain before venturing into the forest.
The rescue team managed to contact the tourist, who was later identified as 27-year-old Sahatsawat Khannguen, and realised he was at the entrance of the Chong Lom waterfall near Chaomae Si Chomphu Shrine.
“The man said he was tired and needed food and water,” a rescuer said, pointing out that it was easy to lose one’s way in deep mountainous forests.
The rescue team took nearly five hours to locate the tourist, who was found lying on the ground some 2 kilometres from the pier. He was immediately given first aid before being carried to the foot of the mountain.
Chong Lom mountain is named for its beautiful waterfall behind the Khun Dam Prakan Chon dam. The area is a haven for nature lovers, with a stream cascading down big rocks along vast green fields. During low tide, visitors can walk along the stream until they reach the Chong Lom waterfall. There are other waterfalls like Pha Ngam Ngon and Khlong Kram in the area as well.
Published : June 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
