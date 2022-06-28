Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

Look out! It’s a jungle out there

It took rescuers nearly five hours to locate a Thai tourist who had lost his way in the Chong Lom mountain, an unseen attraction in Nakhon Nayok’s Muang district on Monday.

Rescuers jumped into action as soon as a longboat club in the area reported the case of the lost tourist to the Ruam Katanyu Foundation and the local police station.

The tourist has reportedly taken a longboat down the Nakhon Nayok River to the foot of the mountain before venturing into the forest.

The rescue team managed to contact the tourist, who was later identified as 27-year-old Sahatsawat Khannguen, and realised he was at the entrance of the Chong Lom waterfall near Chaomae Si Chomphu Shrine.

“The man said he was tired and needed food and water,” a rescuer said, pointing out that it was easy to lose one’s way in deep mountainous forests.

Look out! It’s a jungle out there

The rescue team took nearly five hours to locate the tourist, who was found lying on the ground some 2 kilometres from the pier. He was immediately given first aid before being carried to the foot of the mountain.

 

Look out! It’s a jungle out there

Chong Lom mountain is named for its beautiful waterfall behind the Khun Dam Prakan Chon dam. The area is a haven for nature lovers, with a stream cascading down big rocks along vast green fields. During low tide, visitors can walk along the stream until they reach the Chong Lom waterfall. There are other waterfalls like Pha Ngam Ngon and Khlong Kram in the area as well.

Look out! It’s a jungle out there Look out! It’s a jungle out there Look out! It’s a jungle out there

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Published : June 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.