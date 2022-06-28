Bangkokians urged to consider benefits of wearing face mask

The face mask mandate has been lifted as the number of infections and deaths has declined, showing improvement in Thailand's Covid-19 situation.
Thailand recorded 1,761 Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths on Tuesday, a Public Health Ministry report said.
According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's announcement, which came into effect on June 24, general people have been advised to wear face mask while getting close to crowds or staying in confined and poorly ventilated venues.
Vulnerable people, including the elderly aged 60 years or above, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases should wear a face mask properly while in the company of other people to reduce the risk of infection, the announcement said.
Covid-19 patients and people who come into contact with these patients must wear a face mask properly when they are with other people to reduce the risk of the disease spreading, the announcement added.
Published : June 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
