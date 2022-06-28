Deal with refiners on oil fund contribution ‘expected Wednesday’

The move to boost liquidity of the Oil Fund was in line with the Cabinet's new round of measures on June 21 to reduce people's cost of living amid the oil price crisis, he added.

He said the refinery margin will be used for subsidies to cap the retail price of diesel at 35 baht per litre and benzene at 1 baht per litre.

Supattanapong said his ministry has also asked PTT to contribute money from the gas refinery margin to the Oil Fuel Fund, and expects to receive 500 million to 1 billion baht per month from this source.