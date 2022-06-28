Urgent executive decree needed to control ganja consumption: senator

“If we wait for the bill to be enacted, the decriminalisation of ganja usage without a law to regulate will have a severe impact on society,” Somchai said.

He backed his concerns by citing a recent report from the Royal College of Paediatricians, which said that six children between the ages of three and 17 had been treated for badly reacting to cannabis-spiked cookies.

He said the children ate the cookies without knowing they carried cannabis because there was no warning label in the packet.