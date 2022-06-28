Cabinet okays THB36bn potash mining project in Udon Thani

“The firm wants to start mining as soon as possible but the process will take at least six months before the mining can begin,” Suriya said. The mine is expected to produce about 2 million tonnes of potash per year, he added.

The industry minister told the Cabinet that the mining project had been endorsed by the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry and the National Economic and Social Development Council. It had also been okayed by local people in public hearings, as required by the law, he said.

A group of local environmentalists has sent a petition opposing the potash mine to Suriya and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The petition was signed by 2,568 local residents concerned about the mine project’s impact on their livelihoods, health and environment.