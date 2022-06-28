Thailand pumps THB330bn into EEC to create regional economic engine

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the Cabinet also waived value-added tax for data centre operators to support Thailand’s goal of becoming a regional digital hub.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet discussed establishing a fund to assist manufacturing and service companies affected by free trade agreements.
Prayut also vowed to seek ways to boost the country's potential in the logistics, smart industries and clean energy sectors.
Prayut said he believed the EEC would become the economic engine of both Thailand and the Asean region.
Separately, Prayut declined to answer press questions on whether the Palang Pracharath Party would propose more than one person as its prime minister candidate for the next election. Prayut was the party's PM candidate at the last election but fared badly in a recent Nida opinion poll. Prayut was only the fourth most popular choice for next prime minister in the poll, which was topped by Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Published : June 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
