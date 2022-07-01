Thailand records 2,354 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths on Friday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,525,269 – 4,470,490 of whom have recovered, 24,115 are still in hospitals and 30,664 have died.

Separately, another 6,588 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 10,502 their second shot and 45,731 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 139,814,878.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 552.75 million on Friday, 527.88 million of whom have recovered, 18.51 million are active cases (36,830 in severe condition) and 6.36 million have died (up by 1,405).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 89.36 million, followed by India with 43.47 million, Brazil with 32.36 million, France with 31.08 million and Germany with 28.29 million.