Fri, July 08, 2022

in-focus

Thailand records 2,354 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths on Friday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Friday (July 1) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 2,354 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, four of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 16, while 2,154 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 2,301,834.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,525,269 – 4,470,490 of whom have recovered, 24,115 are still in hospitals and 30,664 have died.

Separately, another 6,588 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 10,502 their second shot and 45,731 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 139,814,878.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 552.75 million on Friday, 527.88 million of whom have recovered, 18.51 million are active cases (36,830 in severe condition) and 6.36 million have died (up by 1,405).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 89.36 million, followed by India with 43.47 million, Brazil with 32.36 million, France with 31.08 million and Germany with 28.29 million.

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

China’s Xi to attend Apec summit in Bangkok

Published : Jul 08, 2022

True number of Covid cases now 30,000 per day: deputy health minister

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Published : July 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

G20 Foreign Ministers meeting held in Bali

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.