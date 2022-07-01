Severe Covid-19 cases rising, but still within estimate: CCSA

Dr Apisamai Srirangsan, spokesperson for the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said on Thursday that the centre expected the number of severe patients to rise since restrictions were eased on June 1, especially the reopening of night-time venues.

“But the rise in patients is still within the level that our public health system can handle,” she said. “Currently, about 9.9 per cent of hospital beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients with medium to severe symptoms. This number rises to 20 per cent in densely populated areas. However, this is still below the 25 per cent estimated by the Public Health Ministry after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.”

Apisamai added that the number of patients checking in at community isolation centres is also dropping, as people testing positive prefer to isolate themselves at home and receive medication from hospitals or clinics nearby.