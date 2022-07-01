Severe Covid-19 cases rising, but still within estimate: CCSA

Dr Apisamai Srirangsan, spokesperson for the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said on Thursday that the centre expected the number of severe patients to rise since restrictions were eased on June 1, especially the reopening of night-time venues.
“But the rise in patients is still within the level that our public health system can handle,” she said. “Currently, about 9.9 per cent of hospital beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients with medium to severe symptoms. This number rises to 20 per cent in densely populated areas. However, this is still below the 25 per cent estimated by the Public Health Ministry after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.”
Apisamai added that the number of patients checking in at community isolation centres is also dropping, as people testing positive prefer to isolate themselves at home and receive medication from hospitals or clinics nearby.
The CCSA also reported that as of June 29, 139.74 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered. Of them, 56.97 million are first jabs (84.5 per cent of the population), 53.16 million second jabs (80.5 per cent) and 29.61 million third jabs (46.5 per cent). The CCSA is hoping to administer third jabs to 60 per cent of the population, especially among those at high risk, in a bid to cut down on deaths.
“Only four provinces have administered booster shots to more than 60 per cent of the population, namely Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Phuket,” she added.
On Friday, Thailand recorded 2,354 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths, while 2,154 patients recovered and were discharged. Since January 1, Thailand has seen a total of 2,301,834 Covid-19 cases.
Published : July 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 08, 2022
Published : Jul 08, 2022
Published : Jul 08, 2022
Published : Jul 08, 2022