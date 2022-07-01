Fri, July 08, 2022

Tropical storm ‘Chaba’ to be gentle on Thailand, says Met Office

Tropical storm “Chaba”, which is set to slam into South China during the weekend, will not hit Thailand directly, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Friday.

It said the storm is moving slowly northwest with sustained winds of about 90 kilometres per hour. It added that the monsoon trough will lie across Myanmar and the upper North of Thailand before shifting into the low-pressure cell over Laos. A strong southwest monsoon, meanwhile, will prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf.

Rains with gusty winds have been forecast for some parts, while isolated heavy rains are expected in the North, Northeast, East and the southern coast.

People have been warned to beware of rivers breaking banks and flash floods.

The following areas will be affected today and tomorrow:

July 1

  • North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Petchabun.
  • Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Central: Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.
  • East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
  • South: Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket and Krabi.

July 2

  • North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Petchabun.
  • Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Central: Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi, including Greater Bangkok.
  • East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
  • South: Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket and Krabi.

Fierce winds will whip up waves of 2-3 metres high and more than 3 metres in areas with thundershowers in the upper Andaman.

The upper Gulf will see waves of around 2 metres high and more than 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers.

Ships are warned to proceed with caution and keep away from areas with thundershowers, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should keep ashore until Wednesday.

Published : July 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

