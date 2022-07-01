Fri, July 08, 2022

CCSA reviews plan to declare Covid-19 endemic

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will meet on July 8 to revise plans to declare Covid-19 endemic, as patients with severe symptoms are likely to rise.

The original plan was to declare the disease endemic from July 1, but this has been put on hold due to the arrival of new sub-variants.

General Supot Malaniyom, National Security Council secretary-general, said on Friday that the plan to declare Covid-19 endemic would also need to be adjusted in line with the easing of restrictions so far.

He added that the Public Health Ministry will be able to support severe Covid-19 cases as the bed occupancy rate is at 9 per cent – far lower than the 25 per cent expected.

General Supot Malaniyom

Supot said the ministry has also made preparations in case the bed occupancy rate rises beyond the limit.

“We must continue promoting Covid-19 vaccines, facemasks and other prevention measures so everyone can live safely,” he said.

 

He also called on the general public to have faith in Thailand’s healthcare system.

