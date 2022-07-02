The Nation enters 52nd year with renewed commitment to unbiased news

The celebrations at the media company’s head office on Debaratana Road were led by executive chairman and CEO Shine Bunnag, chairman Marut Arthakaivalvatee, vice chairman Somchai Meesen, board executives and management team members.
“As Nation Group enters its 52nd year, we will continue standing by the people as a socially responsible, professional media outfit,” Shine said, underlining the group’s commitment to providing unbiased news.
Chadchart, who showed up in his boy scout uniform, said: “I wish Nation Group a prosperous 52nd year and hope it continues serving the people by presenting factual information via news reports and analysis.
“The Nation has many experts who present news quickly in a clear, concise fashion that suits the tastes of modern people.
“I hope the Nation will continue improving even further with a renewed focus on what people need, as it is necessary for media companies to keep up with technology and trends of the changing world,” the governor said.
The Nation, one of the two leading English-language dailies, was founded by Suthichai Yoon on July 1, 1971, as the Voice of the Nation later shortened to The Nation. On June 28, 2019, it published its last broadsheet version and went digital.
July 1 also marks the 111th anniversary of the National Scout Organisation, which was established in 1911 under the orders of King Rama VI. Chadchart said he chose to wear his boy scout uniform to mark this day.
Published : July 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
