The Nation enters 52nd year with renewed commitment to unbiased news

Chadchart, who showed up in his boy scout uniform, said: “I wish Nation Group a prosperous 52nd year and hope it continues serving the people by presenting factual information via news reports and analysis.

“The Nation has many experts who present news quickly in a clear, concise fashion that suits the tastes of modern people.

“I hope the Nation will continue improving even further with a renewed focus on what people need, as it is necessary for media companies to keep up with technology and trends of the changing world,” the governor said.