Fri, July 08, 2022

Chadchart meets Russian envoy to discuss bilateral ties, twin city pact

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt met Russian Ambassador to Thailand Evgeny Tomikhin at City Hall earlier this week to mark 125 years of bilateral ties and the 25th anniversary of Bangkok and Moscow becoming twin cities.

Bangkok also has a “sister city” deal with St Petersburg.

The photos of the meeting were posted on the Russian Embassy’s Facebook page on Friday.

At the meeting, the two sides expressed interest in economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation, the organisation of joint cultural and sports events, restoration of tourist exchanges, and the strengthening of bilateral relations.

Chadchart also invited Russian communities and business people living in Thailand to participate in Bangkok’s upcoming festivals including the Open-Air Film Festival and frequent Music in the Garden events.

Former Bangkok governor Bhichit Rattakul, who served from 1996 to 2000, signed a Protocol of Friendly Ties with his Moscow counterpart on June 19, 1997, to promote the exchange of culture, education, science, tourism and sports between the two cities.

Bhichit also signed the Protocol on Cooperation with his counterpart in St Petersburg to promote ties in the fields of education, culture, technology, industry, environment, tourism, economy, science, and trading.

Published : July 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

