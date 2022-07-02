Thailand expected to see 9.3 million tourists this year

Between January 1 and June 28, a total of 1,978,023 foreign visitors entered the Kingdom, generating an estimated 114 billion baht.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports estimates that another 2.7 million tourists will arrive between July and September, and 4.5 million between October and December, he said.

Arrivals for the whole year are estimated at 9,325,500 with total revenue of about 1.27 trillion baht, he added.

Most arrivals by air this year have been from India, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and the United States while tourists arriving by land have come mainly from Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and China, Thanakorn said.