Fri, July 08, 2022

in-focus

Tropical storm ‘Chaba’ may batter most of Thailand over weekend

Tropical storm “Chaba” may hit most of Thailand with gusty winds and heavy rain this weekend as it moves northwest over the upper South China Sea.

The Thai Meteorological Department said the storm developed into a typhoon at around 7am on Saturday and is expected to make landfall in southern China over the weekend.

Though the storm will not hit Thailand directly, the department forecasts that a monsoon trough will lie across Myanmar and Thailand’s upper North. This will result in thundershowers, isolated heavy to very heavy rains and gusty winds in the North, Northeast, Central region, East and the west coast of the South.

People have been advised to beware of flash floods and rivers breaking banks.

Tropical storm ‘Chaba’ may batter most of Thailand over weekend

The areas that may be affected include:

· North: Mae Hong Son, Tak, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae Nan, and Uttaradit.

· Northeast: Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.

· Central: Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon.

· East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

· South: Ranong and Phang Nga.

The department also said strong southwest monsoon winds prevailing over the Andaman Sea will create waves that are up to 3 metres high. Ships have been advised to proceed with caution, while small boats are recommended to stay anchored until July 6.

Published : July 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

