Myanmar border-village strike kills 3 Thai document holders

Three others were injured in the bombing, which occurred at Thibabo village in Myawaddy Township. One was carrying a Thai ID card and another a card for hilltribe people.

The three injured victims were sent across the border-marking Moei River to Phop Phra district, Tak province, for treatment.

The Myanmar military was reportedly using the MiG-29 jet to bomb a Karen military outpost in the village but the bomb landed on a house belonging to the village head. Those killed and injured were having a meal in the house when the bomb was dropped.