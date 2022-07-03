Fri, July 08, 2022

Thailand records 2,328 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Sunday

Public Health Ministry reported on Sunday (July 3) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 2,328 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, three of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 19, while 2,043 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 2,306,670.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,530,105 – 4,474,416 of whom have recovered, 24,989 are still in hospitals and 30,700 have died.

Separately, another 8,992 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 21,834 their second shot and 72,923 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 140,000,283.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 554.09 million on Sunday, 528.84 million of whom have recovered, 18.88 million are active cases (37,000 in severe condition) and 6.36 million have died.

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 89.52 million, followed by India with 43.50 million, Brazil with 32.47 million, France with 31.20 million and Germany with 28.39 million.

