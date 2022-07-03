Thailand records 2,328 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,530,105 – 4,474,416 of whom have recovered, 24,989 are still in hospitals and 30,700 have died.

Separately, another 8,992 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 21,834 their second shot and 72,923 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 140,000,283.