Fri, July 08, 2022

in-focus

Karen refugees flee across border as Myanmar continues airstrikes

Thailand is gearing up for an influx of Karen refugees as the Myanmar army continues bombing Karen villages in the border town of Myawaddy.

A Myanmar fighter jet bombed two villages on Saturday, killing three people and injuring three others. The injured have been sent across to Tak’s Phop Phra district for treatment. Of those killed, one held a Thai ID card, the second a card of hilltribe people and the third a 10-year stay permit.

Refugees, meanwhile, have been streaming across the border, and as of press time, the number of people seeking shelter at the Ban Muen Rue Thai community had swollen to 255.

Karen refugees flee across border as Myanmar continues airstrikes

Separately, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that Myanmar’s military government has offered an apology for its MiG-29 fighter jet straying into Thai airspace on Thursday.

Prayut, who also doubles as the defence minister, has called on people to have faith that the Thai Army will successfully protect national sovereignty, adding the incident was “no big deal”.

Karen refugees flee across border as Myanmar continues airstrikes

The Myanmar military has been pounding Karen villages just across the Thai border since noon on Thursday, throwing people living on the Thai side into a panic.

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

China’s Xi to attend Apec summit in Bangkok

Published : Jul 08, 2022

True number of Covid cases now 30,000 per day: deputy health minister

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Published : July 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

G20 Foreign Ministers meeting held in Bali

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.