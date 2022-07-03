Karen refugees flee across border as Myanmar continues airstrikes

Refugees, meanwhile, have been streaming across the border, and as of press time, the number of people seeking shelter at the Ban Muen Rue Thai community had swollen to 255.

Separately, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that Myanmar’s military government has offered an apology for its MiG-29 fighter jet straying into Thai airspace on Thursday.

Prayut, who also doubles as the defence minister, has called on people to have faith that the Thai Army will successfully protect national sovereignty, adding the incident was “no big deal”.