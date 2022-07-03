Fun and safety make Koh Pha-ngan world's best workation site

“The island [in Surat Thani province] is suitable for long-term stay and thanks to its full-moon parties, it is famous among Thai and foreign tourists,” government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Sunday.

He added that the government is working on reviving Thailand’s tourism sector and that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha had urged tourism-related agencies to promote six Andaman provinces. Prayut, who had been speaking at the Thailand Tourism Congress in Phuket on June 6, said he wanted the provinces of Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Trang and Satun to be turned into world-class destinations.

“The plan to promote these provinces is in line with the 20-year national strategy to boost Thailand’s competitiveness and potential on the international stage,” he said.