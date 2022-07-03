Lottery tickets for July 17 draw snapped up in a record 28 hours

Lawan believes digital lottery tickets are being bought up quickly because they satisfy buyers’ needs.

“People can search for specific numbers and buy the tickets at 80 baht each,” Lawan said. “Most of all, they do not have to worry about fraud because the tickets are being sold via the government’s Paotang app.”

The Paotang app was used by the government to provide public subsidies.

The first lot of 5.17 million digital tickets for the June 16 draw had been bought up in five days, while the 5.15 million tickets for the July 1 draw were snapped up in three days.

Lawan said lottery tickets are selling so fast because the new system allows winners to redeem their prize money quickly and conveniently without fear of being cheated.