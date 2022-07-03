Fri, July 08, 2022

Protesters to stage motorcycle procession in Bangkok on Sunday

Thalugaz anti-government protesters plan to stage a motorcycle rally on Bangkok roads on Sunday afternoon, the group announced.

A protest leader identifying himself only as Mon, a vocational school student from Min Buri, announced on group’s Facebook wall that Thalugaz members riding motorcycles would gather at the Victory Monument at 3pm.

The post said the riders would then head down Ratchadamnoen Road to the Lan Khon Muang ground in front of the first Bangkok Metropolitan Administration hall.

Lan Khon Muang is among seven spots that Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has designated for protests in a bid to prevent disturbance from rallies.

Mon leads a group called the Vocational Students Protecting Democracy. Last month, the group rode from Big C in Min Buri to Lat Prao Intersection in a protest against the high price of fuel.

Protesters to stage motorcycle procession in Bangkok on Sunday Meanwhile, another group announced on the Thalugaz Facebook wall that they will rally outside Rajamangala Stadium on July 12 at 3pm to “welcome” Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. The PM is set to preside over the exhibition match between Liverpool and Manchester United at the stadium on July 12.

The announcement was made by a Thalugaz leader calling himself a “Prayut-chasing citizen and a revolutionary red-shirt”.

Published : July 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

