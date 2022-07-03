Protesters to stage motorcycle procession in Bangkok on Sunday

The post said the riders would then head down Ratchadamnoen Road to the Lan Khon Muang ground in front of the first Bangkok Metropolitan Administration hall.

Lan Khon Muang is among seven spots that Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has designated for protests in a bid to prevent disturbance from rallies.

Mon leads a group called the Vocational Students Protecting Democracy. Last month, the group rode from Big C in Min Buri to Lat Prao Intersection in a protest against the high price of fuel.