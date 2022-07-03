Phone lines with ‘+697’ prefix too dangerous to be answered: DES

The warning was made by DES spokeswoman Noppawan Huajaimun, who explained that the +697 prefix was assigned to numbers based on IP (Internet Protocol) telephony.

Noppawan said that since IP phone numbers do not have to be registered with the authorities, call-centre scammers tend to use them to make untraceable calls to victims.

As a result, she said, the DES asked the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and mobile phone operators to assign incoming IP calls with the +697 prefix to alert customers of the potential danger.