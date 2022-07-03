Fri, July 08, 2022

in-focus

Phone lines with ‘+697’ prefix too dangerous to be answered: DES

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Phone lines with ‘+697’ prefix too ...

The Digital Economy and Society Ministry on Sunday warned people against answering calls with the prefix “+697”, saying that the prefix was used by call-centre scammers.

The warning was made by DES spokeswoman Noppawan Huajaimun, who explained that the +697 prefix was assigned to numbers based on IP (Internet Protocol) telephony.

Noppawan said that since IP phone numbers do not have to be registered with the authorities, call-centre scammers tend to use them to make untraceable calls to victims.

As a result, she said, the DES asked the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and mobile phone operators to assign incoming IP calls with the +697 prefix to alert customers of the potential danger.

“The DES would like to thank the NBTC for issuing a measure requiring all mobile phone operators to attach the +697 prefix to all incoming IP calls so that people can notice it easily,’ Noppawan said.

“To avoid being deceived, people should not answer such calls.”

She added that people who receive SMS messages or calls from suspicious numbers can tell their mobile phone operators to block them.

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

China’s Xi to attend Apec summit in Bangkok

Published : Jul 08, 2022

True number of Covid cases now 30,000 per day: deputy health minister

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Published : July 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

G20 Foreign Ministers meeting held in Bali

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.