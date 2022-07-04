Fri, July 08, 2022

Ministry tells governors to control cannabis usage in their provinces

Provincial governors have been instructed to monitor the consumption of cannabis and hemp in their areas in a bid to prevent the abuse of these plants.

Marijuana and hemp were removed from the list of banned narcotics on June 9.

Meanwhile, the order signed by Interior Ministry’s permanent-secretary Suttipong Juljarern on June 30 lists the following guidelines for governors to follow:

• Marijuana and hemp cannot be used for recreation

• Sale or consumption of cannabis/hemp spiked food or beverages is not allowed in government complexes.

• Government officials cannot consume marijuana or hemp illegally or in a manner that can affect the image of state officials.

• Governors, provincial public health offices and related authorities must provide knowledge and promote public awareness over the cultivation and consumption of marijuana and hemp as permitted by law.

• Local authorities must educate people about the benefits and dangers of marijuana and hemp.

• Authorities must inspect cannabis/hemp-spiked food, beverages and products being sold in their areas to ensure that the amount used is within legal limits.

The Defence Ministry issued a similar order last month, prohibiting its personnel from using marijuana or hemp on military complexes as well as from displaying inappropriate behaviour while under the influence.

