Fri, July 08, 2022

in-focus

Khao Yai elephant returns to park office for help with hurting tusk

An elephant called “Plai Nga Diew” showed up at the Khao Yai National Park’s office on Sunday to seek help with its hurting left tusk.

This is the second time that this elephant, which is also known as “Plai Diew Lub”, has sought help with its left tusk. The last time it had shown up was in March.

Chaiya Huaihongthong, who oversees the national park in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district, said the elephant appeared to be dizzy and had lost a lot of weight. Also, its tusks were broken.

He said he called Patarapol Maneeorn, a veterinarian at the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, to treat the animal.

Khao Yai elephant returns to park office for help with hurting tusk

Chaiya believes the elephant may have broken its tusks while sharpening them against rocks or trees, or in a fight with others.

He added that Plai Nga Diew can be treated without the use of anaesthetic because it is calm and friendly.

Khao Yai elephant returns to park office for help with hurting tusk

The vet, meanwhile, said the pain in the tusk may be due to the lack of calcium as many animals must consume minerals to build their bones.

“Hence we call on conservation groups or education institutions to work with national parks in creating salt licks so animals like deer and elephants can consume minerals to keep their bones strong,” he said.

He added that Plai Nga Diew had shown signs of improvement after receiving treatment, but is still under observation.

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

China’s Xi to attend Apec summit in Bangkok

Published : Jul 08, 2022

True number of Covid cases now 30,000 per day: deputy health minister

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Published : July 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

G20 Foreign Ministers meeting held in Bali

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.