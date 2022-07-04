Khao Yai elephant returns to park office for help with hurting tusk

Chaiya Huaihongthong, who oversees the national park in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district, said the elephant appeared to be dizzy and had lost a lot of weight. Also, its tusks were broken.

He said he called Patarapol Maneeorn, a veterinarian at the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, to treat the animal.

Chaiya believes the elephant may have broken its tusks while sharpening them against rocks or trees, or in a fight with others.

He added that Plai Nga Diew can be treated without the use of anaesthetic because it is calm and friendly.