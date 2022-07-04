1 killed, 8 injured as motorbike hits spectators in Trang street race

Police rushed to the scene to find 20-year-old racer Nattakit Chringjit lying unconscious with injuries and the dead body of 16-year-old spectator Monthol Chooyung. A two-year-old child was also taken to the hospital with a fractured skull.

Ekkarat Littima, 59, said he was watching the race in front of his house while holding his two-year-old nephew in his arms. Suddenly, he said, the motorbike hit him, his nephew and another person nearby. Ekkarat sustained injuries to his forehead and little finger.

Another spectator said the race was going smoothly until two motorbikes got locked and one went off track for 20 metres before hitting the crowd.

The witness said the accident took place at a dangerous curve that had no barrier, adding that the announcer had warned racers to beware of this curve.