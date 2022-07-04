1 killed, 8 injured as motorbike hits spectators in Trang street race

The accident took place at the 2022 Krabang Road Racing, which was held on Sunday for the first time in nearly 10 years. The contestants were racing for a cash prize of about 400,000 baht.
Police rushed to the scene to find 20-year-old racer Nattakit Chringjit lying unconscious with injuries and the dead body of 16-year-old spectator Monthol Chooyung. A two-year-old child was also taken to the hospital with a fractured skull.
Ekkarat Littima, 59, said he was watching the race in front of his house while holding his two-year-old nephew in his arms. Suddenly, he said, the motorbike hit him, his nephew and another person nearby. Ekkarat sustained injuries to his forehead and little finger.
Another spectator said the race was going smoothly until two motorbikes got locked and one went off track for 20 metres before hitting the crowd.
The witness said the accident took place at a dangerous curve that had no barrier, adding that the announcer had warned racers to beware of this curve.
The spectator hoped the organiser would put up a barrier at the curve to avoid a repeat of the accident.
Meanwhile, Pol Colonel Chuechart Yaodam from Muang Trang Police Station said the organiser had been authorised to hold the race, and that his station was not notified of the accident.
There have been reports at a person claiming to be a member of the Trang City Municipality prevented reporters from recording the incident.
Published : July 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
