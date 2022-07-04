‘Amazing Muay Thai’ campaign woos global audience

“The MoU aims to use Muay Thai to attract sport fans to visit Thailand, as well as improve Muay Thai’s standards to international level to expand the audience base,” TAT Governor Yuttasak Supasorn said on Sunday. “The promotional campaign will target a new generation of sport enthusiasts and will focus on conveying a positive image of Thai culture, traditions and values.”

Yuttasak added that the TAT is following the government’s policy of harnessing the country’s soft power to promote tourism under 6 Fs and 4 Ms strategy. The 6 Fs are: food, film, fashion, festival, fight, friendships, while the 4 Ms are music, museum, master, and meta.

General Kovid Bhakdibhumi, president of WBC Muaythai, said that under the MoU, the TAT and WBC Muaythai will engage in a five-year campaign called “Amazing Muay Thai” to promote major boxing events throughout the country to domestic and international audiences.

The first boxing event under the Amazing Muay Thai programme, soon to kick off in Bangkok, will be joined by the WBC Muaythai Diamond champions, Petchmorakot Petchyindee and Mehdi Zatout; current WBC Muaythai world champions Nabil Venum and Sajjad Venum; and young stars Kwankao and Petchaektho Boomdeksian.