Siriraj doctor warns of Covid crisis, says government underreporting new cases

He said he had received information that the real number of new infections late last week had reached about 50,000 a day, not about 2,000 a day as reported by the Public Health Ministry.

He urged the public and all sides to cooperate to prevent new infections so that the spread could be slowed down. He said it was necessary to avoid a situation of inadequate hospital beds and medical manpower as had happened in the past.

Nithiphat noted that the number of people admitted to hospitals, who tested positive for Covid, was rising. But he said that most of them were ill with other diseases and their condition had been complicated by the Covid infection.

The number of patients with Covid had led to medical personnel assigned to treat Covid patients having to work two times harder.