PM seeks more details on Bangkok parks skybridge project

Chadchart told reporters after a meeting with Prayut at Government House that the PM had asked for more details about the project.
Chadchart said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has proposed a budget of 260 million baht to improve the sky walkway to make it accessible for the elderly.
The so-called green bridge is now too steep to climb for the elderly, he said.
The BMA has proposed to build more access to the bridge and build toilet rooms for people who will use the walkway to exercise.
The BMA would also be in charge of improving the water quality of Klong Singto canal under the bridge, which is now polluted, the governor added.
Chadchart said Prayut agreed with the project in principle but wanted more details.
Published : July 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
