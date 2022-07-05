Easing of measures will spark surge in ‘green’ Covid-19 patients: DDC

DDC chief Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn said on Monday that the department is closely monitoring the number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients, especially those on respirators, to ensure the country’s healthcare system can provide adequate treatment to reduce deaths.

“Currently, Covid-19 patients in the yellow group [moderate symptoms or with chronic conditions] and those in the red group [severe symptoms] are occupying 10 per cent of total available beds,” he said.

The DDC chief said the number of yellow and red patients can be kept low if people get a booster shot every four months to raise their immunity and keep the virus at bay, especially those in high-risk groups.

As of Monday, Thailand has 10,038 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, while the number of patients with mild or no symptoms who are isolated at home or in community isolation centres came in at 14,780.

Of the hospitalised patients, 677 have developed pneumonia and 293 are on respirators, up by 46 and two in a two-week period, respectively.

On Tuesday, Thailand logged 1,917 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths, while 2,282 patients have recovered and were released from hospitals. Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022, comes in at 2,310,582.