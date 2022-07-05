Fri, July 08, 2022

Thailand gets two special panels to tackle economic, energy crises

The government is planning to create two special committees that can come up with ways of tackling economic and energy crises as well as measures to ease people’s cost of living.

The first committee will be chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and will focus on the country’s economy. The second committee, led by Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, will monitor the global economic and energy situation, and analyse the impact it has on Thailand. The second panel is set to convene soon.

News of the two committees was announced by Prayut on Monday after he attended a three-hour-long meeting with the National Security Council to address economic problems.

“The second committee will also set up plans for trading, investment, energy, finance and banking in line with the current and future global economic and energy situations,” Prayut said.

“It will set up measures for the next three and six months, as well as action for next year so Thailand is ready for changing situations and there is minimal impact on the country.”

Prayut said the government will also review steps taken to reduce the cost of living so far and measures for the next three months (July to September).

“We will find out which measures are working and how they can be improved. Some will be expanded to cover a wider target group, while others will be extended until the end of the year,” he said. “We will also consider more measures based on the available budget.

“In the last quarter, the government will review the measures again and see which are not necessary anymore and can be stopped, so as to not add too much burden on the country’s finances,” Prayut added.

The premier also said he has instructed the Energy Ministry to obtain energy from alternative sources to ensure Thailand has sufficient power for all sectors despite the ongoing energy crisis.

Published : July 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

