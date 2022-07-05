Thailand gets two special panels to tackle economic, energy crises

The first committee will be chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and will focus on the country’s economy. The second committee, led by Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, will monitor the global economic and energy situation, and analyse the impact it has on Thailand. The second panel is set to convene soon.

News of the two committees was announced by Prayut on Monday after he attended a three-hour-long meeting with the National Security Council to address economic problems.

“The second committee will also set up plans for trading, investment, energy, finance and banking in line with the current and future global economic and energy situations,” Prayut said.

“It will set up measures for the next three and six months, as well as action for next year so Thailand is ready for changing situations and there is minimal impact on the country.”