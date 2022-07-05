Bangkok says no to cannabis hub on Khaosan Road

“The decision will depend on the Public Health Ministry and its regulations to control the sale of cannabis, because the road is near schools and temples,” the deputy governor said.

He added that it would be too complicated to establish a cannabis hub because authorities would have to install equipment to measure whether the products sold exceeded the legal THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) level of 0.2 per cent. THC is the psychoactive compound in cannabis.

The hub idea was floated by Sanga Ruangwattanakul, president of the Khaosan business operators association.