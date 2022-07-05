Fri, July 08, 2022

in-focus

Bangkok says no to cannabis hub on Khaosan Road

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has rejected a proposal to turn Khaosan Road into Thailand’s first cannabis hub.

BMA deputy governor Chakkraphan Phiewngarm said the idea was not practical because the tourist destination is located close to several temples and schools.

“The decision will depend on the Public Health Ministry and its regulations to control the sale of cannabis, because the road is near schools and temples,” the deputy governor said.

He added that it would be too complicated to establish a cannabis hub because authorities would have to install equipment to measure whether the products sold exceeded the legal THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) level of 0.2 per cent. THC is the psychoactive compound in cannabis.

The hub idea was floated by Sanga Ruangwattanakul, president of the Khaosan business operators association.

He proposed it after photos surfaced on social media showing Khaosan street vendors openly selling cannabis leaves and buds, as well as ganja in cigarette papers.

Sanga said these vendors had come from elsewhere and were violating the rules by selling their products on the street rather than inside buildings. He said an organised cannabis hub would draw more foreign tourists to the spot.

The deputy governor responded by saying the BMA does not allow street vendors to sell cannabis, hemp and kratom openly. He said vendors must first register with the BMA and can only sell the products they name in the registration.

Chakkraphan said BMA law enforcers (thessakij) in all 50 districts have been ordered to clamp down on the sale of cannabis products, especially around schools.

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

China’s Xi to attend Apec summit in Bangkok

Published : Jul 08, 2022

True number of Covid cases now 30,000 per day: deputy health minister

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Published : July 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

G20 Foreign Ministers meeting held in Bali

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.