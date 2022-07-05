False Covid-19 insurance claims in excess of THB500 million

Association chairman Anon Vangvasu said on Tuesday that most of the false claims have been found among customers of “Jer Jai Jop” insurance, which promises to pay immediately on testing positive for the new coronavirus.

“As the infection spread to large numbers of the population, insurance companies have had to verify huge volumes of documentation submitted to support the claims,” he said. “This sometimes makes the inspection not thorough enough, while the money has already been paid to customers who were later found to have used falsified evidence.”

Anon added that some people were found to have used fake patient records by inputting patient ID of other infected patients who had been admitted to the hospitals, while many others have filed fake positive test results.

“Using falsified documents to commit insurance fraud is punishable by maximum three years’ imprisonment or 300,000 baht fine, or both,” Anon warned.