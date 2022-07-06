Thailand records 2,428 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths on Wednesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,536,445 – 4,480,895 of whom have recovered, 24,792 are still in hospitals and 30,758 have died.

Separately, another 4,858 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 10,700 their second shot and 28,616 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 140,093,506.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 556.49 million on Wednesday, 530.83 million of whom have recovered, 19.29 million are active cases (38,739 in severe condition) and 6.36 million have died (up by 1,252).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 89.73 million, followed by India with 43.55 million, Brazil with 32.61 million, France with 31.66 million and Germany with 28.67 million.