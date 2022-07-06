Cabinet okays draft decree freeing some agencies from Data Protection Act

The draft royal decree proposed by the Digital Economy and Society Ministry aims to allow the agencies to collect, use or even reveal personal data.
The Office of the Council of State is currently considering the draft.
Under the draft, agencies related to national security, public safety, tax collection, international cooperation and legal procedures will have the right to collect, use or reveal people’s personal data and will be exempted from facing allegations or being punished under the PDPA.
The act, which came into effect on June 1, requires the government and private sectors worldwide, including officials responsible for data administration and evaluation, to seek permission before collecting, using or revealing any personal data.
Published : July 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
