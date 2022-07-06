Russia an important partner, Don says at event celebrating ties

The event was attended by senior officials of the government, Parliament, city administration, various ministries and departments, as well as the Armed Forces of Thailand at the invitation of the Russian Embassy.
Don, House of Representatives deputy speaker Suchart Tonjaroen and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt reportedly attended the reception.
In his welcome speech, Russian Ambassador Evgeny Tomikhin reviewed the history of Moscow-Bangkok ties, stressed on the “steady development” of current relations and the prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation.
Meanwhile, Don highlighted the importance of the "time-tested" relations between the two countries and their “well-developed” legal framework, and said Russia is an important partner of Thailand.
Published : July 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 08, 2022
Published : Jul 08, 2022
Published : Jul 08, 2022
Published : Jul 08, 2022