Fri, July 08, 2022

in-focus

Phang-nga draws up tsunami plan after ‘abnormal’ Andaman Sea earthquakes

Phang-nga has made preparations for a tsunami after the advent of several earthquakes centred in the Andaman Sea.

Governor Chamroen Thipphayaphongthada said on Wednesday the local disaster prevention and mitigation office is closely monitoring the earthquake situation in the Andaman Islands and surrounding areas.

The office found that the frequency of earthquakes on Monday and Tuesday increased compared to the past but it has not affected Thailand and there have been no reports of any tsunami yet.

Chamreon said the office ordered every district chief (except for Kapong) to inform the local administration, local leaders, volunteers and network partners of the situation so news updates can get out to residents.

He said people should follow news mainly from government agencies and strictly follow the district’s tsunami plan. Staff have been allocated and trained in each district and will follow the plan as soon as there is a tsunami warning.

Meanwhile, Rangsit University’s Climate Change and Disaster Centre director Seree Supratid said the situation was abnormal, but asked people not to panic.

Phang-nga draws up tsunami plan after ‘abnormal’ Andaman Sea earthquakes

Seree advised residents in Phang-nga, Ranong, Krabi, Phuket and Satun to follow the situation closely, because a series of small earthquakes could unleash a big, powerful one and in turn possibly lead to a tsunami.

Phang-nga draws up tsunami plan after ‘abnormal’ Andaman Sea earthquakes

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

China’s Xi to attend Apec summit in Bangkok

Published : Jul 08, 2022

True number of Covid cases now 30,000 per day: deputy health minister

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Published : July 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

G20 Foreign Ministers meeting held in Bali

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.