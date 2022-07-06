Phang-nga draws up tsunami plan after ‘abnormal’ Andaman Sea earthquakes

The office found that the frequency of earthquakes on Monday and Tuesday increased compared to the past but it has not affected Thailand and there have been no reports of any tsunami yet.

Chamreon said the office ordered every district chief (except for Kapong) to inform the local administration, local leaders, volunteers and network partners of the situation so news updates can get out to residents.

He said people should follow news mainly from government agencies and strictly follow the district’s tsunami plan. Staff have been allocated and trained in each district and will follow the plan as soon as there is a tsunami warning.

Meanwhile, Rangsit University’s Climate Change and Disaster Centre director Seree Supratid said the situation was abnormal, but asked people not to panic.