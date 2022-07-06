Tsunami buoys just out of position, not broken: expert

Netizens had criticised the tsunami detection system, saying it cannot help Thais after news of a series of earthquakes in the Andamans including one near the Nicobar Islands.
In response, Suwit Kosuwan, an expert on mineral resources management, said the tsunami buoys were out of position for around 2-3 months before the earthquakes and could not be replaced quickly because it would “take a lot of time and the budget was limited”.
He also said online real-time warning would not be available as the buoys were out of position. If there is significant vibration in the water level, a signal would normally be sent to a satellite and warning towers.
Staff might not be able to receive real-time information but they could monitor the information from nearby countries and send a warning, he said.
However, Suwit said he was sure the monitoring and alarm system in each area was “efficient enough” in the advent of a tsunami while the system and equipment have been maintained and people have practised evacuations.
The expert suggested monitoring the situation closely but said he was not concerned as he believed it wouldn’t be nearly as severe as the 2004 tsunami.
Earlier on Wednesday, Phang-nga announced it had made preparations for a tsunami after several earthquakes in the Andaman Sea.
Published : July 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
