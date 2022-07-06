Tsunami buoys just out of position, not broken: expert

In response, Suwit Kosuwan, an expert on mineral resources management, said the tsunami buoys were out of position for around 2-3 months before the earthquakes and could not be replaced quickly because it would “take a lot of time and the budget was limited”.

He also said online real-time warning would not be available as the buoys were out of position. If there is significant vibration in the water level, a signal would normally be sent to a satellite and warning towers.

Staff might not be able to receive real-time information but they could monitor the information from nearby countries and send a warning, he said.

However, Suwit said he was sure the monitoring and alarm system in each area was “efficient enough” in the advent of a tsunami while the system and equipment have been maintained and people have practised evacuations.