Mon, July 11, 2022

National artist Sombat Plainoi dies at 93 after contracting Covid-19

National artist in literature Sombat Plainoi, 93, best known by his pen name “Sor Plainoi”, passed away on Wednesday.

A news source revealed he died three days after being admitted to Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital for Covid-19.

Born on May 24, 1929, in Ayutthaya, Sombat graduated from middle and high school at Ayutthaya Witthayalai School and later earned a vocational degree in elementary education there.

During his career as a teacher, Sombat applied for a composition and journalism postal programme offered by Pluang Na Nakhon, a prominent literature scholar and author of several dictionaries, who had driven him to focus on becoming a writer.

Pluang later invited Sombat to work at the Education Ministry’s Office of the National Culture Committee with the task of writing articles, play scripts, documentaries and short stories for the ministry’s journals, as well as to host an educational radio programme.

In 1985 Sombat went into early retirement to become a full-time writer, and was named a national artist in literature in 2010.

He had written more than 100 books on Thai history, culture, tradition, geography and biographies of historical figures. Among them are a biography of King Taksin the Great, Lao Ruang Bangkok (the Bangkok chronicles), Lao Ruang Myanmar, and the Encyclopedia of Thai History.

Sombat is survived by his wife Jongkol and son Apijai.

