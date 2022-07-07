Army chief contracts Covid-19 on returning from Malaysia

The visit came in response to an invitation by the Malaysian army chief from June 30 to July 1.

The Army announced on Thursday that while General Narongpan was being treated, deputy army chief General Apinan Khampeo was tasked with attending a meeting of national security chiefs on his behalf at the Royal Thai Police Headquarters on Wednesday.

The commander-in-chief has also assigned General Siripoj Rampaikul, chairman of the Army’s advisory board, to perform duties scheduled on Thursday on his behalf, including welcoming the Spanish ambassador.

Other officials who accompanied Narongpan to Malaysia have been ordered to self-isolate and monitor their symptoms.

Last week Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Europe and the United Kingdom, respectively. On Sunday Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit announced that he too had tested positive for Covid-19.