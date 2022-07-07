Cancellation of Orange Line bidding unlawful, court rules

Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) chief executive Surapong Laoha-Unya, who attended the verdict reading, said that it had to be seen how the latest court ruling would affect the ongoing bidding process for the mass-transit project.

He praised the court for “ensuring justice” to the relevant parties.

“This court verdict should be regarded as a precedent for similar biddings. We don’t know if we are going to win or lose in the bidding. What we want is transparency, fairness and an accountable process,” the executive said.

The BTSC, which runs the Skytrain mass-transit system in the city, took part in the Orange Line bidding.