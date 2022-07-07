Mon, July 11, 2022

Bangkok school returns to online learning after sharp spike in Covid cases

Bangkok Christian College has decided to return to online schooling after more than 700 of its students and personnel got infected with Covid-19.

After eight weeks of on-site teaching and learning, a sharp increase in the number of new infections has been recorded — 688 students and 70 personnel — Waraporn Subsomboon, the school’s principal and deputy director of academic affairs, said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

She said in order to curb new infections, the school adopted the measure of five-day closure of classes with infections exceeding 10 per cent of total student strength.

The measure led to “satisfactory results to an extent”, the principal’s statement said.

However, new cases increased rapidly over the past week, leading to concerns about potential impacts on on-site schooling.

The school decided to provide online schooling on July 11-12 and again on July 18-19, with public holidays from July 13 to 17, the statement said.

On-site schooling resumes on July 20.

Established in 1852, Bangkok Christian College is a prestigious private boys' school in Bangkok’s financial district of Silom.

