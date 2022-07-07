Bangkok school returns to online learning after sharp spike in Covid cases

After eight weeks of on-site teaching and learning, a sharp increase in the number of new infections has been recorded — 688 students and 70 personnel — Waraporn Subsomboon, the school’s principal and deputy director of academic affairs, said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

She said in order to curb new infections, the school adopted the measure of five-day closure of classes with infections exceeding 10 per cent of total student strength.

The measure led to “satisfactory results to an extent”, the principal’s statement said.

However, new cases increased rapidly over the past week, leading to concerns about potential impacts on on-site schooling.