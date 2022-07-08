Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Through Betong alone, an estimated 2,000-3,000 visitors from the two southern neighbouring countries were expected to cross the border into Thailand on Friday to spend the weekend.

Local officials attributed the sudden increase in arrivals to the recent cancellation of the Thailand Pass entry registration system, Covid-19 insurance, as well as the extension of opening hours for entertainment venues.

Visitors from Singapore and Malaysia, as well as Thai expatriates in Malaysia, started gathering at the Betong border checkpoint early on Friday morning, waiting to pass the immigration process. They came in tour buses, public vans and passenger cars after staying away for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Locals officials expected even busier days in the latter months of this year.