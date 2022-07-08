Mon, July 11, 2022

in-focus

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Tourists from Malaysia and Singapore flocked in great numbers to the Betong border checkpoint in Yala province on Friday, in keeping with the trend of Thailand’s southernmost region seeing an increase in arrivals via land following the easing of entry rules.

Through Betong alone, an estimated 2,000-3,000 visitors from the two southern neighbouring countries were expected to cross the border into Thailand on Friday to spend the weekend.

Local officials attributed the sudden increase in arrivals to the recent cancellation of the Thailand Pass entry registration system, Covid-19 insurance, as well as the extension of opening hours for entertainment venues.

Visitors from Singapore and Malaysia, as well as Thai expatriates in Malaysia, started gathering at the Betong border checkpoint early on Friday morning, waiting to pass the immigration process. They came in tour buses, public vans and passenger cars after staying away for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Locals officials expected even busier days in the latter months of this year.

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Construction of 3-airport high-speed railway link starts in October

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Petition to Parliament seeks empowerment of local administration

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Pheu Thai names 21 Bangkok candidates for general election

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Anutin warns hospitals against selling Covid drugs procured from ministry

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Joint raids result in arrest of 74 Thai call-centre sharks in Cambodia

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Published : July 08, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thai private sector upbeat on Apec CEO Summit

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Liverpool CEO thanks Thai fans

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Man U hold first public training session in Bangkok

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Fans furious over half-price tickets for Liverpool-Man Utd clash

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.