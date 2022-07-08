Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Toll fees on the Sirat, Udon Ratthaya and Chalerm Maha Nakhon expressways will be waived on Asalha Bucha Day on July 13, the start of Buddhist Lent on July 14, and His Majesty the King’s birthday on July 28.

The minister said the waivers were part of measures to tackle an increase in traffic on the two long weekends – July 13-17 and July 28-31.

The government has tagged “special holidays” – July 15 and July 29 – to allow for two long uninterrupted breaks.

The extended holidays are aimed at encouraging domestic travel to help boost the economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic fallout.