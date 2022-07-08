Mon, July 11, 2022

in-focus

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Three expressways in Bangkok will be toll-free on three public holidays later this month, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob announced on Friday.

Toll fees on the Sirat, Udon Ratthaya and Chalerm Maha Nakhon expressways will be waived on Asalha Bucha Day on July 13, the start of Buddhist Lent on July 14, and His Majesty the King’s birthday on July 28.

The minister said the waivers were part of measures to tackle an increase in traffic on the two long weekends – July 13-17 and July 28-31.

The government has tagged “special holidays” – July 15 and July 29 – to allow for two long uninterrupted breaks.

The extended holidays are aimed at encouraging domestic travel to help boost the economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic fallout.

Traffic volume is expected to be close to capacity during the two long holidays along the five major corridors from Bangkok to the North, Northeast, Eastern Seaboard, West, and South, the minister said.

Inbound traffic of about 2.39 million vehicles and some 2.41 million vehicles in outbound traffic is expected from July 13-17.

The July 28-31 weekend is expected to see inbound and outbound traffic of 2.15 million vehicles each.

Construction of 3-airport high-speed railway link starts in October

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Petition to Parliament seeks empowerment of local administration

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Pheu Thai names 21 Bangkok candidates for general election

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Anutin warns hospitals against selling Covid drugs procured from ministry

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Joint raids result in arrest of 74 Thai call-centre sharks in Cambodia

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Published : July 08, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thai private sector upbeat on Apec CEO Summit

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Liverpool CEO thanks Thai fans

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Man U hold first public training session in Bangkok

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Fans furious over half-price tickets for Liverpool-Man Utd clash

Published : Jul 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.