CCSA adjusts vaccine plan to cover high-risk individuals, children

At a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday, CCSA approved the following plan:

AstraZeneca:

• Reduce procurement target for 2022 from 60 million doses to 35.4 million doses. The cost will reduce from 18.76 billion baht to 11.06 billion baht.

• Procure 275,500 doses of long-acting antibody vaccine (LAAB) worth 7.56 billion baht. The LAAB vaccine protects immunocompromised people from developing symptomatic Covid-19.

• AstraZeneca has delivered 8.3 million doses of the vaccine this year, which means 27.1 million doses are pending to meet the new quota of 35.4 million doses.

Pfizer

• So far, 26.4 million doses of the 30 million doses bought have been delivered.

• Of the remaining 3.6 million, 3 million will be switched to the maroon cap vaccine for children aged 6 months to five years.