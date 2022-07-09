Sun, July 17, 2022

CCSA adjusts vaccine plan to cover high-risk individuals, children

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is shifting its vaccine plan for the rest of the year to focus on immunocompromised persons and children under five.

At a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday, CCSA approved the following plan:

AstraZeneca:

• Reduce procurement target for 2022 from 60 million doses to 35.4 million doses. The cost will reduce from 18.76 billion baht to 11.06 billion baht.

• Procure 275,500 doses of long-acting antibody vaccine (LAAB) worth 7.56 billion baht. The LAAB vaccine protects immunocompromised people from developing symptomatic Covid-19.

• AstraZeneca has delivered 8.3 million doses of the vaccine this year, which means 27.1 million doses are pending to meet the new quota of 35.4 million doses.

Pfizer

• So far, 26.4 million doses of the 30 million doses bought have been delivered.

• Of the remaining 3.6 million, 3 million will be switched to the maroon cap vaccine for children aged 6 months to five years.

“The prime minister has insisted that vaccination is key to overcoming Covid-19 and is urging everyone to get a booster shot to meet the target of getting at least 60 per cent of the population vaccinated,” CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said.

As of July 7, Thailand administered 140.2 million doses, of which some 57 million are first jabs, 53.2 million second jabs and 29.9 million booster shots. So far, 82 per cent of the population has had at least one shot, 76.6 million two shots and 43.1 per cent booster shots.

On Saturday morning, Thailand logged 2,984 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 15 fatalities over a 24-hour period. Also on Saturday, 2,417 patients were discharged from hospitals after having fully recovered.

Thailand’s total Covid cases since January 1, 2022, stands at 2,319,604 and at 4,543,039 since the pandemic started in early 2020.

Published : July 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

