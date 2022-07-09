Siriraj Hospital running out of blood supplies, calls for donations

“We expect the demand to surge during the long holidays this month, and urge everyone who is healthy and not in a risk group to donate blood to save lives,” Dr Parichart Phermphikul, chief of Siriraj Hospital’s Department of Transfusion Medicine, said on Friday.

Only people weighing more than 48 kilograms can donate blood. Also before donating, people should have slept for at least six hours, consumed no high-fat foods, smoked or had alcohol.

Those suffering from chronic diseases like epilepsy, heart disease or chronic chest pain should consult a physician before donating.

Those who have just received a Covid-19 jab should wait at least seven days before donating blood, while those who have developed an allergic reaction to the vaccine must wait at least 14 days.

Donors can visit Siriraj Hospital from 8.30am to 4pm daily or call (02) 414 0100 or (02) 414 0102 for details.