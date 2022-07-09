Sun, July 17, 2022

in-focus

Siriraj Hospital running out of blood supplies, calls for donations

Siriraj Hospital is calling for blood donations as its blood bank is running out of supplies since people have not been donating blood due to rising Covid-19 infections.

“We expect the demand to surge during the long holidays this month, and urge everyone who is healthy and not in a risk group to donate blood to save lives,” Dr Parichart Phermphikul, chief of Siriraj Hospital’s Department of Transfusion Medicine, said on Friday.

Only people weighing more than 48 kilograms can donate blood. Also before donating, people should have slept for at least six hours, consumed no high-fat foods, smoked or had alcohol.

Those suffering from chronic diseases like epilepsy, heart disease or chronic chest pain should consult a physician before donating.

Those who have just received a Covid-19 jab should wait at least seven days before donating blood, while those who have developed an allergic reaction to the vaccine must wait at least 14 days.

Donors can visit Siriraj Hospital from 8.30am to 4pm daily or call (02) 414 0100 or (02) 414 0102 for details.

Governor urges Bangkokians to reassure tourists by wearing face masks

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Motorists can now see driving licence suspended under points system

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Netizens mourn doctor who drowned in bid to save UK tourist on Phuket

Published : Jul 16, 2022

‘Non-stinky’ durian strain from Korat a big hit with connoisseurs

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Narathiwat cop gunned down in suspected revenge killing

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Published : July 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Manchester United agree deal to sign Martinez from Ajax -report

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Lewandowski to sign for Barcelona - media reports

Published : Jul 16, 2022

ESG: Inspiration, aspiration or perspiration?

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Manchester Utd unveil new away kit for 2022-23 season

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.