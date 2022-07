Jackson Wang lands in Thailand for Man Utd-Liverpool match concert

The rapper and GOT7 member announced details of the concert during the press event for “๐“๐‡๐„ ๐Œ๐€๐“๐‚๐‡ ๐๐š๐ง๐ ๐ค๐จ๐ค ๐‚๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฉ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ” at Siam Paragon on Saturday. Wang said he would perform a 45-minute show featuring full light and sound effects for Thai fans.

“I’m glad to be back in Thailand after my last concert here three years ago. I have been practising every day to make sure that the concert next week will be the best, for both my fan club and football fans. Making everyone smile is what makes me happy,” said the singer.

Vinij Lertratanachai, CEO of the event’s organiser Fresh Air Festival Ltd, said, “We have been working hard to make the match a special experience for all the fans. Having Jackson Wang join us will make the event even more perfect as he has fan clubs worldwide. It’s a grandiose combination of music and sport for Thai and international viewers."

Wang’s show “๐‘๐ž๐ ๐–๐จ๐ซ๐ฅ๐ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‹๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ‘๐‰๐š๐œ๐ค๐ฌ๐จ๐ง ๐–๐š๐ง๐ – ๐Œ๐š๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐Œ๐š๐ง’” will start at Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium on July 12 at 6pm. The match itself will kick off at 8pm.