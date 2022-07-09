Sun, July 17, 2022

Jackson Wang lands in Thailand for Man Utd-Liverpool match concert

Chinese superstar Jackson Wang will take the stage at the exhibition match between Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday (July 12).

The rapper and GOT7 member announced details of the concert during the press event for “𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐤𝐨𝐤 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐” at Siam Paragon on Saturday. Wang said he would perform a 45-minute show featuring full light and sound effects for Thai fans.

“I’m glad to be back in Thailand after my last concert here three years ago. I have been practising every day to make sure that the concert next week will be the best, for both my fan club and football fans. Making everyone smile is what makes me happy,” said the singer.

Vinij Lertratanachai, CEO of the event’s organiser Fresh Air Festival Ltd, said, “We have been working hard to make the match a special experience for all the fans. Having Jackson Wang join us will make the event even more perfect as he has fan clubs worldwide. It’s a grandiose combination of music and sport for Thai and international viewers."

Wang’s show “𝐑𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 ‘𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐠 – 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐧’” will start at Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium on July 12 at 6pm. The match itself will kick off at 8pm.

