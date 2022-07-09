Nation Group media outlets hailed by PM for fight against online scams

“Crimes related to IT affect people’s daily lives and national security. A lot of people suffer from the impacts and damage caused by such crimes,” Prayut said.

The prime minister also revealed that Thailand has stepped up collaboration with Cambodia in combating call centre gangs and hybrid scams.

He said the Cabinet on Tuesday gave the green light for the minister of digital economy and society to sign a memorandum of understanding with his Cambodian counterpart on IT-related and online crimes. This would boost Thailand’s battle against cross-border crimes, he added.

Gangs preying on Thai victims often base themselves in neighbouring Cambodia. A number of these Cambodia-based gangs were raided recently, resulting in arrests.

Praising NNA and Thansettakij for their efforts to investigate and publicise online scams, Prayut said: “All parties should help tackle IT-related crimes. The government does not want to use force or enforce the law [too strictly] if this can be avoided.”