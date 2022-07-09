Sun, July 17, 2022

in-focus

Nation Group media outlets hailed by PM for fight against online scams

Two Nation Group media outlets have won recognition from the government for helping in the fight against online scams and threats.

Nation News Agency (NNA) and Thansettakij Online received plaques of recognition from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during a ceremony held at Government House on Friday.

PM Prayut presented the honorary plaques to NNA managing editor Pirawat Chotithammo and Thansettakij’s digital news editor Nattapol Wangsap, at a ceremony attended by some 70 police and media representatives.

The prime minister congratulated award recipients and thanked them for their contributions in preventing and suppressing crime involving information technology and the internet.

“Crimes related to IT affect people’s daily lives and national security. A lot of people suffer from the impacts and damage caused by such crimes,” Prayut said.

The prime minister also revealed that Thailand has stepped up collaboration with Cambodia in combating call centre gangs and hybrid scams.

He said the Cabinet on Tuesday gave the green light for the minister of digital economy and society to sign a memorandum of understanding with his Cambodian counterpart on IT-related and online crimes. This would boost Thailand’s battle against cross-border crimes, he added.

Gangs preying on Thai victims often base themselves in neighbouring Cambodia. A number of these Cambodia-based gangs were raided recently, resulting in arrests.

Praising NNA and Thansettakij for their efforts to investigate and publicise online scams, Prayut said: “All parties should help tackle IT-related crimes. The government does not want to use force or enforce the law [too strictly] if this can be avoided.”

Published : July 09, 2022

Nation Thailnad
